Nigeria win table tennis women doubles gold, silver medals

Offiong Edem and Cecilia Akpan on Monday in Rabat have won the gold medal in the women’s doubles event of the table tennis competition at the 12th African Games in Morocco.

They beat teammates Funke Oshonaike and Fatimo Bello 3-2 to win the top honour.

Akpan and Edem started the game brightly, winning the first two sets 11-7 11-6.

The Nigerian teams had, on their way to the final, beaten Kenya 3-0, Ethiopia 3-0, Chad 3-0 and South Africa 3-0.

They went on to smash Egypt 3-1 and later 3-2, and then Algeria 3-2.

