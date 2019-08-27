Runsewe vows to deal with” Bobrisky over “immorality”

Director General of the National Council for Arts and Culture, Otunba Olusegun Runsewe has vowed to deal with Idris Olanrewaju Okuneye aka Bobrisky.

Runsewe according to reports vowed to deal with the crossover dresser over what he termed “immorality”.

Interestingly ,some are already ask asking him to mind his government business

“, I think this development can simply be described as chasing shadows. There are pressing or burning issues of national concern affecting the lives of Nigerians at the moment more than, paying unnecessary attention to someone hustling for his or her life….or to make ends meet.

“We really wonder why someone in the corridors of power will be paying so much attention on Bobrisky to the point of vowing to deal with him or her as alleged in reports.

I dare ask, how does Bobrisky affect governance and dividend of democracy which should be given to the populace or masses? Is Bobrisky the cause of the killings across the country by the so called “BANDITS”? Is Bobrisky a member or leader of Boko Haram threatening security operatives? Is Bobrisky a friend or partner of the kidnap kingpin Wadume? Is Bobrisky one of the soldiers who killed the three policemen heading to Taraba with Wadume? Is Bobrisky the GOC who allegedly moved a whopping four hundred million naira (N400m) from Sokoto to Kaduna? Is Bobrisky one of the 12 former governors who left a staggering debt of N2.1trn for the new governors to inherit? Is Bobrisky one of the 77 or 80 Nigerians caught in cybercrime by FBI? Is Bobrisky one of the persons who ate yam in Nurenberg, Germany? Is Bobrisky a member of the Shitte protesters of El-Zakzaky which took the lives of a police officer and a youth corper?

I sincerely think, this noise about or over Bobrisky is simply making him or her more popular….and any move to go after him or her could lead to more of his or her kinds who are “hidden” pouring out. We all remember the outcry over a certain Naira Marley and how his arrest made him more popular….and a sort of instant hero among the youths in the entertainment sector.

Perhaps what the likes of Runsewe forget to appreciate is that Bobrisky is a product of an ailing society or nation. He or she is the making of a failed system which refused to cater for the youths. The same youths once tagged lazy. Who knows, it may just be that Bobrisky doesn’t want to be lazy…or a yahoo boy/girl…or a kidnapper….or a ritual killer….or an armed robber…or an insurgent….or a bandit!!!