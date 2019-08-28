1st Fuji radio station, FUJI 100.2FM, set to start in Ibadan

Nigeria’s entertainment industry is set to experience a new outburst with the coming of authentic and 1st indigenous broadcast radio station, FUJI FM designed to propagate the Nigeria’s most popular, world’s accepted cultural and indigenous music.

The highly-conceptualized radio station, coming on the heels of years of brain-storming and resourceful organizations by two egg heads who are veterans in the entertainment industry is proud to flaunt its registered frequency with the Nigeria Broadcasting Commission (NBC).

Investigation made available to us has revealed that the brains behind the radio station are entertainment veteran journalists who, have at one point or the other managed the corporate affairs of Nigeria’s leading music stars both in the Juju and Fuji music genders.

Scheduled to be operating from Ibadan, which ostensibly is the origin of Fuji music where the likes of late Sikiru Ayinde Barrister, Iyanda Sawaba, Love Azeez, Fatai Adio, Ramoni Akanni, Waidi Akangbe and many others hail from, the radio station is said to have the backing of top and enviable Nigerians who, on a daily basis are commending the intuition of the two great minds behind the setting up of the radio station.

While it has been confirmed that the frequency of the Fuji FM is 100.2fm, we can authoritatively disclose that test transmission will soon be flagged off once logistics arrangements and operations are concluded.