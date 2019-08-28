FG admits “we’re working with UK, USA, other on tough Visa for Nigerians”

“We want Nigerians to be hardworking and stay at home. We are involved in collaborative efforts with immigration and foreign nations to check migration outside the country.”

Said the Director-General of the Nigeria Financial Intelligence Unit, (NFIU); Tukur Modibbo. He said it is delebrate .

“The Northeast insurgency is restricted to a section of the country and you can’t use it to seek a visa. The militancy in the Niger Delta region is another reason they use.”

“We are working on that, we are working on that assiduously.

You go and degrade yourselves by working as a factory worker when you can do decent jobs at home.”

” There is nothing stopping young Nigerians from going into farming, it is profitable and we all know there is dignity in labour.”

“Those agitating, outside the shores of the country, what is their motive? They have representatives in the national assembly and the government. There are minority tribes whose population aren’t up to 1,000 yet they aren’t creating confusion.”