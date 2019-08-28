Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

UBA backs SMEs at Lagos trade fair

United Bank for Africa Plc says it is partnering the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry to ensure the maximum success of the 2019 edition of the Lagos International Trade Fair.

The bank said it would bear a 20 per cent cost of attendance of its Small and Medium Enterprise customers registered to attend the fair.

The fair, which would hold in November, is the 33rd edition and it is expected to provide an avenue for networking and other business opportunities that can boost business activities in Lagos and Nigeria.

