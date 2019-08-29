BREAKING: Gov Bello wins Kogi APC gov primary

Governor Yahaya Bello on Thursday emerged the flag bearer of the All Progressives Congress(APC) in Kogi.
He won the APC primary with 3,127 with a landslide.
Counting is ongoing at the collation centre
Details shortly…
