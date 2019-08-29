Jehovah’s Witnesses explore power of love as 2019 Convention kicks off

Love is the focal point of this year’s conventions of Jehovah’s Witnesses holding in several cities across Nigeria. In the country’s South West, the convention series start this Friday, August 30, at the Assembly Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Ota and Daluwon, both in Ogun State. Conventions will also be held in other cities such as Akure, Ibadan, Ilesa, Ilorin and Okitipupa from September.

The three-day conventions featuring the theme “Love Never Fails” will be concluded in the region on Sunday, December 15. Conventions will be held in English, Pidgin West Africa, Yoruba, Igbo and Nigerian Sign Language.

“These events will illustrate the positive influence that love can have to bring people together

from diverse backgrounds,” Afolabi Odeyemi, a regional spokesperson for Jehovah’s Witnesses, said in a statement.

On the convention programme highlights, Odeyemi said: “The convention programme will examine how Bible principles help people in practical ways. The Friday programme will address how love can help people surmount obstacles such as a troubled upbringing, chronic illness, or poverty. Saturday’s programme will consider how Bible principles help husbands, wives, and children to show love for one another. Sunday’s programme will include a public Bible discourse entitled “True Love in a Hate-Filled World—Where?” that will address overcoming prejudice and hatred.”

The statement stressed that conventions of Jehovah’s Witnesses are free to the public and that no collections are taken.

It noted that “Love Never Fails” is one of the largest global conventions in 2019, spanning

six continents and over 200 countries and presented in over 400 languages. “Times and locations for these public conventions can be found on the official website of Jehovah’s Witnesses, jw.org,” the statement said.