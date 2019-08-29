MFM’s Gen Overseer Olukoya loses mum, Buhari mourns

President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with the General Overseer of the Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries Worldwide, Dr. Daniel Kolawole Olukoya, over the death of his mother, Mama Janet Olukoya, aged 95.

A statement by President’s spokesman, Mr. Femi Adesina, said Buhari joined the General Overseer, his family members and all worshipers at the Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries in mourning with the devout Christian and prayer warrior.

The President believed that Mama Janet, who would be interred on Thursday, August 29, loved God and lived according to His precepts which was clearly reflected in the way she raised her children.