I Avoid Luxury Things Because They Are A Distraction -Dangote

Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote says he has no time for luxury stuff because they tend to be a distraction.

According to him, he is fixated at his goals of growing his business empire and has little time on his hand and therefore does not need any distractions that such luxury stuff comes with.

Mr. Dangote who was speaking at the 2019 edition of the Mo Ibrahim Forum averred that he has no personal house outside his native Nigeria and that some of his workers own houses in London and other locations abroad.

He said: “I don’t have any holiday home anywhere. I don’t have a house anywhere but I know people who are working for me…they have houses in London.”

Mr. Dangote admonished the youth and entrepreneurs who are into business, not to spend based on projected incomes, since the constant flow of profit is not guaranteed.

“Once you start doing business [and] it starts doing well, but rather than for you to invest more in the business, you start spending thinking that profit will continue to come’’ he averred.