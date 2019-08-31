Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Nollywood actress, Shan George survives Brain & spine surgery

Younews Ng August 31, 2019 Celebrity, Events, News, Trending, Whistle Blower Leave a comment 47 Views

“I’ve been battling with a spine disease for months now, in and out of hospital since January 2019, finally I was told d only solution is spine surgery, a very delicate dangerous surgery that can render me permanently paralysed for d rest of my life if not properly done, I was so scared and cried for many days and nights.

The bill for such surgery runs into millions, I sold my rav4 SUV and a few other valuables I have, to raise d millions for d surgery, to cut a short story shorter, I finally did the surgery last night, in a clinic in abuja called Brain and Spine Surgery Consotium. Successfully.

I want to say a big thank you to some good friends and family members who went out of their way to support me with d huge hospital bills. I will never forget u for supporting, instead of looking for Lame heartless reasons and excuses not to help. God bless u all immensely.

I’m recuperating well, pls help me thank God.
I survived it.

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

Okada rider dies in an accident leaving behind 6 widows and 30 children

 6 widows and 30 children of a commercial motorcycle rider are still in shock over ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.