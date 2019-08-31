Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Okada rider dies in an accident leaving behind 6 widows and 30 children

 6 widows and 30 children of a commercial motorcycle rider are still in shock over the death of  their breadwinner.He died recently in a terrible road accident…a speeding car ran over him,and he could not survive the crash.

Reports say 51-year-old Hassan Mafabi from a Ugandan village had taken a loan to purchase a brand-new motorbike barely a month before his death, ostensibly to work and pay back the loan.

