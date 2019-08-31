Okada rider dies in an accident leaving behind 6 widows and 30 children

6 widows and 30 children of a commercial motorcycle rider are still in shock over the death of their breadwinner.He died recently in a terrible road accident…a speeding car ran over him,and he could not survive the crash.

Reports say 51-year-old Hassan Mafabi from a Ugandan village had taken a loan to purchase a brand-new motorbike barely a month before his death, ostensibly to work and pay back the loan.