Okada rider dies in an accident leaving behind 6 widows and 30 children

6 widows and 30 children of a commercial motorcycle rider are still in shock over the death of their breadwinner.He died recently in a terrible road accident…a speeding car ran over him,and he could not survive the crash.
Reports say 51-year-old Hassan Mafabi from a Ugandan village had taken a loan to purchase a brand-new motorbike barely a month before his death, ostensibly to work and pay back the loan.
One Bishop James William Ssebagalla of the Mukono church of Uganda diocese who is reported to have confirmed the tragic death of Mafabi said his bereaved humongous family are currently in a state of despondency.