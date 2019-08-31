You’re looking for war – Shekarau attacks Wike over alleged demolition of mosque in Rivers

The Former Kano State Governor and current Senator Representing Kano Central Senatorial District, Mallam Ibrahim Shekarau has slammed Rivers State Governor, Nwesom Wike, for allegedly demolishing Mosque in the state, describing the action as barbaric and totally condemnable.

Shekarau said in a statement he personally signed on Friday that “all rationale and conscious citizens of this great country, Nigeria should join in condemning the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike for recklessly demolishing the Rainbow Town Central Mosque located at the Trans-Amadi Area of Port Harcourt, and for irresponsibly declaring Rivers State a “Christian State,” and claiming to owe no apology to anyone.”