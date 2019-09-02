Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Bauchi governor marries new Lebanese wife

September 2, 2019

It was jubilation in Bauchi as governor’s new Lebanese wife arrive and his cabinet members line-up to receive her.

The governor of Bauchi state, Bala Mohammed, on Saturday, August 31, received his new Lebanese wife, Natasha Mariana, at the Bauchi state Government House.

Mohammed married Mariana in a magnificent ceremony which took place at the Syrian mosque in Ikoyi, Lagos.

Present at the Bauchi state Government House to receive the new bride include a former minister of environment and deputy secretary general of the United Nations, Amina Mohammed.

Bala’s new wife, Natasha Mariana arrived at the Bauchi state Government House

Other political bigwigs including academicians, clerics, family and friends and well-wishers of the state were also present.

It was gathered that Mariana will become the second wife of the 60-year-old governor who is already married with children.

