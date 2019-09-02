Bauchi governor marries new Lebanese wife

It was jubilation in Bauchi as governor’s new Lebanese wife arrive and his cabinet members line-up to receive her.
The governor of Bauchi state, Bala Mohammed, on Saturday, August 31, received his new Lebanese wife, Natasha Mariana, at the Bauchi state Government House.
Mohammed married Mariana in a magnificent ceremony which took place at the Syrian mosque in Ikoyi, Lagos.
Present at the Bauchi state Government House to receive the new bride include a former minister of environment and deputy secretary general of the United Nations, Amina Mohammed.
Other political bigwigs including academicians, clerics, family and friends and well-wishers of the state were also present.
It was gathered that Mariana will become the second wife of the 60-year-old governor who is already married with children.