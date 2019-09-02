Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Buhari returns, tackles P&ID and UK $9.6bn judgment against Nigeria

Younews Ng September 2, 2019 Celebrity, Events, News, Politics, Trending Leave a comment 28 Views

President Buhari arrives Abuja after Participating at the 7th Tokyo International Conference on African Development on 31st Aug 2019.

And a front burner issue for him is the reality of the rulings of the independent tribunal and the English Commercial Court, and  for him to appoint an authorised party to enter into real negotiations.”

The Process and Industrial Developments, on Sunday, expressed its readiness to negotiate with Nigeria over the $9.6bn judgment of a United Kingdom court that may authorise the company to seize the nation’s assets to offset the judgment debt.

The company, however, advised the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government to “appoint an authorised party to enter into real negotiations” instead of what it called the Nigeria’s “baseless slander and sham investigations against the P&ID and its founders.”

 

