Daily Trust launches TV station, appoints new editors

Media Trust Limited, publishers of the Daily Trust Newspapers, has commenced the setting up of a national television station.

The plan was contained in a statement by the Board of Directors of the company over the weekend announcing five new appointments in the editorial department.

The former editor of the Daily Trust on Saturday Abdulkareem Baba Aminu will serve as the Secretary of the Trust Television implementation committee to actualize the national television license granted the company.

The appointments in a statement by the company’s Chief Executive Officer/ Editor-in-Chief, Mannir Dan Ali include the promotion of the paper’s Political Editor, Hamza Idris as Editor of the Daily Trust.

He succeeds Nasiru L. Abubakar, who has been elevated to the position Managing Editor and will be assisted by Nasir Imam, who is Deputy Managing Editor.

Other appointees are Deputy Editor of the Daily Trust, Stella Iyaji, who, until this appointment, was the Deputy Editor of the Daily Trust on Sunday, the Editor of the Daily Trust on Sunday, Lawan Danjuma Adamu, now to function as Editor of both Weekend Titles, Daily Trust on Saturday and Daily Trust on Sunday.

Amina Alhassan, currently the Editor of Tambari Magazine, has also been promoted to the position of Deputy Editor of the Weekend Titles.