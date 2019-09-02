Double tragedy befalls Bobrisky,..police, car dealer !

Hours after 50 Police sealed off the venue of Bobrisky’s birthday party over the weekend, his car had been withdraw by a car dealer for not completing payment..

car dealer identified as Mr. Jay Autos has seized the car of Bobrisky over an alleged unpaid balance. The car dealer in his post on social media claimed Bob bought the car on credit, making just a part payment on the car and narrated how difficult it was for him to get back his car, despite trying everything possible to settle the issue with Bobrisky amicably.

On why his party venue was sealed up.. Police revealed that this based on some credible information.”

Mr.Bala who confirmed the incident declined to reveal more information about the operation.

He however said additional information would be made public in due time.

About 50 policemen stormed the venue of Bobrisky’s birthday party which was said to have been attended by some celebrities as well as cross-dressers and homosexuals.

The highly-publicised soiree had already kicked off at ‘The Pearl Gardens’, Wole Olateju Crescent, Off Admiralty Way, Lekki Phase 1, when the police stormed the premises and sealed it off.

Bobrisky fled the scene but five alleged members of his club were arrested for breach of public peace and indecency and were currently in police custody.

According to the police spokesman, the government was not ready to allow continuous breach of existing laws, noting that allowing public display of actions that could corrupt young peopl was inimical to national consciousness.

Bobrisky, whose real name is Idris Okuneye, had publicised the event on his social media accounts for several weeks and also threw an open invitation to his fans.

He reportedly spent about N10m for the high-octane event.

Some persons have said that Bobrisky’s arrest might be connected to his recent declaration of being gay and transgender in a recent Instagram video.

The controversial socialite was advised by his friend, Tonto Dikeh to further spread the love among people as that would go a long way in minimizing cost of their wedding and also prove to the world he is a lovely human being.

He took to the advice and decided to share the giant cake and other cake gifts among as many couples as possible.

He wrote on his Instagram page:

“Dis was supposed to be my birthday cake � for my birthday last night before it was cancelled for no reason.

If you are getting married dis weekend pls come and have dis cake….. I will preserved the cake in my freezer at home so don’t be bothered about spoiling.”