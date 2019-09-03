9 things about Xenophobic attacks on Nigerians in S/Africa

It is happeninhg again ! .. .Senate President Ahmed Lawan hosted South African High Commissioner to Nigeria Bobby Moroe in July. Lawan lamented all through the meeting in Abuja, the nation’s capital. As at that time, 118 Nigerians had been killed in attacks over the years.

The crisis erupted Tuesday last week in Pretoria Business District as indigenes angered by the death of a taxi operator apparently thought to be killed by a Nigerian went on rampage.

There was massive protest march in different parts of Johannesburg which were targeted against foreign nationals

The said driver was, however, allegedly killed by a Tanzanian which sparked the violence that resorted to looting of shops owned by Nigerians and some other foreigners in that country

Erroneous information was sent to the public that sparked the protest which went out of hand, and before the police could curb it, serious damage had been done on Nigerian investments

Properties and businesses belonging to foreign nationals worth millions of Rands had been lost to looting and burning in the past week

13 of the 118 deaths were by the South African Police

A Nigerian had eight vehicles in his car lot burnt by the arsonists, while another had his warehouse containing his 16 years investment destroyed.

The South African government must, as a matter of urgency, do whatever it takes to protect the lives and property of Nigerians living there, just as Nigerian government remain committed to the safety of South Africans residing here and their investments