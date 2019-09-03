Davido set to wed live- in -lover, Chioma, visits inlaws

Popular Nigerian recording star, Davido has finally visited Chioma’s Family with his people, He is done with Introduction and their wedding date has been Set for 2020.
Tags Davido has finally visited Chioma's Family with his people DAVIDO SET TO WED CHIOMA POP STAR slideshow VISITS IN-LAWS 👉Popular Nigerian recording star
Check Also
Buhari in strategic meeting over Xenophobic attacks against Nigerians in South Africa
President Buhari, Vice President ‘Yemi Osinbajo and Foreign Affairs Minister Geoffrey Onyeama just ended a Strategy ...