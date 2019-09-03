Oyedepo claims non payment of Tithe behind Biblical Job’s trial !

Pastor Oyedepo has claimed that non payment of tithe was responsible for what Job, a renowned personality who lived in Bible times, passed through.

The Bible records Job, who faced trial in the hands of Satan, as blameless, upright and God-fearing.

Many commentators have taken to the social media to attack the founder of Living Faith Chapel aka Winners Chapel, Bishop David Oyedepo for saying Job suffered persecution because he did not pay tithe.

Inerestingly Oyedepo, to rapturous applause, blamed Job’s torrid experience in the hands of Satan on failure to tithe.

Many are already speaking against that thinking, saying he has amended the Bible.

Oyedepo had in one of his messages which is being circulated online told his church members that the reason Job suffered losses was because he was not a tither. He said to the church that there was no single place where Job was recorded to have paid tithe. While noting that Job gave to the poor, he said because he did not tithe he did not enjoy God’s protection.

But a popular social commentator, Charles Anwuzie took to the social media to lampoon Oyedepo for making such comment. He said, “Oyedepo said that Job’s blessing was insecure because Job didn’t pay tithe. If this is the man you call PAPA, shame on you. How low can this man take you before you rebel against his mammonic twisting of the Bible.”

Anwuzie said, “I have seen the video and it breaks my heart. He went on to boast about how untouchable he and his church are. Yet, there were poor people in his congregation who may be going through their own JOB-EXPERIENCE. This bishop wasn’t sensitive to their plight.

Shame on you Bishop David Oyedepo. Shame.”

While noting that God restored Job a double fold even when Job didn’t still pay any tithe, he wrote further, “The restoration of Job is a proof that his blessings were never lost but just tested.

“I don’t know who I am talking to this morning… You are going through a testing season in your life just like Job… You have lost everything and you feel like giving up… You heard Oyedepo twist the Bible about Job and now you think that your suffering is because you didn’t pay tithe… I come to you with a good news…. Oyedepo lied… Focus on Jesus… In due time, you will be restored without paying any tithe…. If you want to hear my personal testimony of how I grew my networth without paying tithes, please slide inbox and I will invite you to my private space.

“All you need to create wealth is an idea and a strong partnership… Not tithe paying or seed sowing. Listen to me and not the pastors whose only business are tithes and offering.

My soul weeps at the deception men like Oyedepo has led my people into…. Now when we tell them the truth, they think we are heretic whereas their Papas are the ones who has fed them with poison. God shall destroy all religious evil empires very soon. They will have nothing to boast of again.”

Anwuzie’s comment however drew the ire of many who believed Oyedepo was right in his position. A commentator, Mark Victory wrote, Mr Charles Awuzie, I hope you understand your Bible well, “it is written you that think you stand take heed let’s you fall. Also I think you should watch what you say. Do you need to curse an Elder and God’s anointed in the name of correction. Just an advice.

Another commentator, Yinka Ayobolu writes that Oyedepo was right noting, “Oyedepo is absolutely right. Even Adam fell because he forgot to tithe to Melchizedek…and Moses too. He couldn’t enter Promised Land because of his refusal to tithe”

But the general mood on the social media is that Bishop Oyedepo misrepresented the scriptures. Many wondered what prompted him to make such statement. A handful of commentators however believed it is not right to drag the man of God in the mud for his comments on tithe.