Shoprite closes down nationwide, as workers fear for their lives

Shoprite lekki is under attack!

Nigerian are angry about the killing going on in South Africa.

But,the government is unhappy with the development…”How many South Africans are working in their outlets? MTN, DSTV or Shoprite. Nigerians are 95% of employees there and anything contrary to their safety here, that means our people will join thousands of job seekers.”

“We are not happy that Nigerians are being attacked in South Africa but burning down property doesn’t justify our level of pains.” a top government official ,who crave anonymity told YOU NEWS.