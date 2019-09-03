News Analysis : Why Toyota plant rejected Buhari offer for plant in Nigeria

Nigeria’s lost is Ghana’s gain…President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday, last week, in Yokohama, Japan, told the Toyota Group to establish its assembly plant in Nigeria.

President Buhari welcomed and informing the team that Nigeria had introduced the Ease of Doing Business, and bureaucratic bottlenecks were being cleared off the way.

At a bilateral meeting with Toyota Tsusho, a part of the Toyota conglomerate, President/CEO of the group, Ichiro Kashitani, indicated interest in sectors like energy, healthcare and automobiles, saying Toyota would be delighted to have presence all over Nigeria.

Car Manufacturing company will prefer Ghana over Nigeria because of the massive investment in Power Infrastructure they need to put in place.

Ghana has a population of 30 million +

With about 1.2 million household without access to power and 83% Urban Electrification

Nigeria has a population of 200m+ With about 20 million household without access to power and Urban Electrification of 55%

The projected Ghana peak demand for 2018 was 2,523.49 MW. However, by the end of 2018 the power system had recorded a maximum coincident peak demand of 2,525.0 MW. They matched and surpassed same.The total energy consumption including losses was 15,960.36 GWh as against the projected of 16,302.09 GWh.

Ghana can afford to dedicate 100MW to the Manufacturing plant without hassle.

The Average cost of Public Energy in Ghana is 13¢ /kWh

Pls NOTE Ghana buys Gas from Nigeria.

In Ghana you don’t need to procure Diesel or gas fired Generator you only need Power, Distribution Transformer, and Switch gears and connect them to Public Grid and you are good you save fortune. At worst you get generating set for backup.

In Nigeria it is practically impossible to Dedicate 100MW so the plants will have to set up a Power plants within the range $120-150million and then procure gas to power same. You will also buy Power, Distribution Transformer and Switch gears to connect to the power Generating Set up.

The Average cost of Public Electricity in Nigeria is is 8.33¢ /kWh. You will be forced to use Diesel because of Gas Transportation and Storage and you now spent at least N80-N100 /kWh to generate power after procuring the Generating Set up.

The projected Nigeria peak demand for 2018 was 25, 790 MW. However, by the end of the year, the power system had recorded a maximum coincident peak demand of 5375MW that is 79% below the projected demand and at best we produced 32,000GWh+ which included export and Losses.

No car Manufacturing Plant in it’s right senses will ever set up a plant in Nigeria because they stand to lose at least $150m before they start any business now much is the Car plant itself?

Ghana is Not our mate and with AFTCA signing we are heading to the end.

Our Successive Political leaders have failed themselves.