Worries in presidency over $9.6bn judgment, Osinbajo, ministers meet

There are indication that the precidency in Nigeria is very worried about the court judgement more than before..

Buhari had asked his vice , Osinbajo to gather experts who could help on the matter.

Top officials of the Federal Government held a meeting on Monday to discuss the government’s response to the $9.6bn judgment entered against Nigeria in favour of Process and Industrial Developments by a United Kingdom court.

The meeting, which was presided over by Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo on the directive of President Muhammadu Buhari, came as the economic implications of the controversial judgment on Nigeria gained national and international focus.

Participants at the meeting were largely members of the Economic Management Team of the government and other officials. They were the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs Zainab Ahmed; Minister of Information and Culture, Mr Lai Mohammed; Minister of State for Petroleum, Mr Timipre Silva; Minister of State for Niger Delta Affairs, Mr Festus Keyamo; and the Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, Mr Melee Kyari.

The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Mr Godwin Emefiele; and the Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Mr Ibrahim Magu, were also at the meeting.

The meeting ended at about 3.50pm, but the officials refused to grant interviews.

Lai Mohammed was the first to come out of the venue but he quickly walked away as reporters approached him.

The Senior Special Assistant to the VP on Media and Publicity, Mr Laolu Akande, too refused to speak, insisting that Mohammed would address the public at the appropriate time.