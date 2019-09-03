Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

XENOPHOBIC ATTACKS: PRESIDENT BUHARI DESPATCHES SPECIAL ENVOY TO SOUTH AFRICA

Younews Ng September 3, 2019 Investigation, News, Politics, Trending, Whistle Blower Leave a comment 81 Views

President Muhammadu Buhari has noted with deep concern, reported attacks on Nigerian citizens and property in South Africa since August 29, 2019.

Consequently, the President has instructed the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, to summon the South African High Commissioner to Nigeria and get a brief on the situation; express Nigeria’s displeasure over the treatment of her citizens; and assurance of the safety of their lives and property.

President Buhari has also despatched a Special Envoy to convey to President Cyril Ramaphosa his concerns and also interact with his South African counterpart on the situation.

The Special Envoy is expected to arrive in Pretoria latest Thursday, September 5, 2019.

 

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

Buhari in strategic meeting over Xenophobic attacks against Nigerians in South Africa

President Buhari, Vice President ‘Yemi Osinbajo and Foreign Affairs Minister Geoffrey Onyeama just ended a Strategy ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.