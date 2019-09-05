Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

TINUBU IS DEAD !

Younews Ng September 5, 2019 Investigation, News, Politics, Trending Leave a comment 52 Views

Alhaji Rafiu Babatunde Tinubu , the former Head of Service, Lagos State( 1999-2004), is dead.

He died in the early hours of Wednesday, September 4, 2019, in his residence at FCT, Abuja at age of 75.

He will be buried on Thursday, September 5, 2019, at Okesuna Cemetery after Janazah prayer at Alausa Central Mosque, Alausa, Ikeja, after Zuhri prayer.

Alhaji Tinubu was born on Friday, July 7, 1944.
He was a graduate of political science from Howard University and Catholic University, Washington DC USA where he bagged B.Sc and M.Sc respectively.

He was briefly a lecturer at University of Ife , Ile – Ife, before he joined Lagos Civil Service, where he rose to become Permanent Secretary/ Clerk of Lagos House of Assembly, in January 14, 1992- November 17, 1993 and later Head of Service in 1999-2004, when he statutorily retired.

He was also a member of Federal Civil Service Commission representing Lagos and Ogun States.

He was the Chairman of Tower Securities & Investment Company Limited.

RB Tinubu is survived by his wife , Alhaja Munirat Folashade Tinubu and seven children.
Among his children are , Mrs Rafiat Folashade Adetoun Awe, Mr Akintunde Ahmed Tinubu , Mr Lukman Tinubu, Jarinat Omotola Tinubu, Mikhail Olaoluwa Tinubu, Oluwakemi Halimat Tinubu and Oluwatosin Suratallab Tinubu.

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

Shoprite closes down nationwide, as workers fear for their lives

Shoprite lekki is under attack! Nigerian are angry about the killing going on in South ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.