TINUBU IS DEAD !

Alhaji Rafiu Babatunde Tinubu , the former Head of Service, Lagos State( 1999-2004), is dead.

He died in the early hours of Wednesday, September 4, 2019, in his residence at FCT, Abuja at age of 75.

He will be buried on Thursday, September 5, 2019, at Okesuna Cemetery after Janazah prayer at Alausa Central Mosque, Alausa, Ikeja, after Zuhri prayer.

Alhaji Tinubu was born on Friday, July 7, 1944.

He was a graduate of political science from Howard University and Catholic University, Washington DC USA where he bagged B.Sc and M.Sc respectively.

He was briefly a lecturer at University of Ife , Ile – Ife, before he joined Lagos Civil Service, where he rose to become Permanent Secretary/ Clerk of Lagos House of Assembly, in January 14, 1992- November 17, 1993 and later Head of Service in 1999-2004, when he statutorily retired.

He was also a member of Federal Civil Service Commission representing Lagos and Ogun States.

He was the Chairman of Tower Securities & Investment Company Limited.

RB Tinubu is survived by his wife , Alhaja Munirat Folashade Tinubu and seven children.

Among his children are , Mrs Rafiat Folashade Adetoun Awe, Mr Akintunde Ahmed Tinubu , Mr Lukman Tinubu, Jarinat Omotola Tinubu, Mikhail Olaoluwa Tinubu, Oluwakemi Halimat Tinubu and Oluwatosin Suratallab Tinubu.