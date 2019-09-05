Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Xenophobia: 16th Abuja Film Festival rejects all S/ African Films

September 5, 2019

 Organizers of the Abuja International Film Festival has said, no film will be entertained this year from South Africa,  due to the xenophobic attacks currently ravaging the former Apartheid enclave.
According to the founder, Fidelis Duker: “On behalf of the management and organizers of the 16th Abuja International Film Festival, we wish to announce the immediate suspension of all South African Film Entries submitted for the 16th Abuja International Film Festival scheduled for 22nd to 25th October 2019.
“We as an International Film Festival condemn unequivocally the recurring xenophobic attacks against African migrants including Nigerians in South Africa.
“We have observed the global outcry especially by Nigerians all over the world who have called on their compatriots to boycott South African products and services in Nigeria in retaliation of the violence against their countrymen in South Africa.
“However, we have taken this painful and avoidable decision to suspend entries submitted by filmmakers from the Republic of South Africa until further notice.
“We therefore strongly condemn hate, prejudice and xenophobia actions of some South African nationals and reiterate our unequivocal condemnation of all violence in any form.
“The Film Festival is a platform that was created to promote mutual harmony, respect for the dignity of life.
“We will continue to advocate for a society where everyone’s rights and freedom are respected. The right to live and earn a living, freely, safely and to be protected by the law.
“We therefore as a matter of necessity call on the South African government to address the issue of xenophobic attacks with utmost seriousness where the perpetrators are brought to book.”

