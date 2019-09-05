Xenophobia: South Africa High Commission shuts down

The crisis of attacks on Nigerians by South Africans us having its toll on diplomatic relations, to the extent that President Muhammadu Buhari has recalled the Nigerian High Commissioner to South Africa, Kabiru Bala.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Geoffrey Onyeama confirmed this to reporters following a closed-door meeting with the president.

“He (Bala) will need to come back. We feel he should come back after the envoy has gone there so that Mr. President will also have the benefits of the full and comprehensive brief from all the individuals who are in the position to have seen things at a close range,” Onyeama said.

Onyeama said he could authoritatively confirm that no Nigerian life was lost in the recent round of xenophobic attacks. He also said the Nigerian government has decided “enough is enough” and it would “draw a red line”.

The Federal Government has “been in touch with the South African government at the very highest level with the President of South Africa as to what we want to achieve,” he disclosed.

The Nigerian government will take all measures necessary to ensure this is the last time its citizens would be attacked in South Africa, he assured.

According to Onyeama, Buhari pleaded with Nigerians to eschew retaliatory attacks on South Africa branded businesses in Nigeria like Shoprite and MTN and instead “take the moral high ground.”

He noted further that Nigeria, on account of the xenophobic attacks, has pulled out of the World Economic Forum on Africa slated for Cape Town, South Africa, September from 4 to 6. The Democratic Republic of Congo, Rwanda, and Malawi have also reportedly pulled out for a similar reason.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo had been earlier scheduled to represent Nigeria at the forum. At a summit on free education in Kano State, Osinbajo described the attack on Nigerians as “condemnable” and “very unfortunate.”

He said: “The level of bigotry is terrible and unacceptable. Mr. President has already spoken about it. Certainly, we are ready to take the case up with the authorities in South Africa to ensure this sort of thing does not repeat itself again.”

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs further advised Nigerians in South Africa to avoid volatile areas until the situation is brought under control.

This was as the ministry’s spokesman, Ferdinand Nwonye, commended the arrest by South African authorities of 70 suspects who allegedly looted the shops of Nigerians in that country.