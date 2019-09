Popular South African singer, Babes Wodumo from her recent tweet disclosed that Nigerians should leave South Africa, that they are better without us.

Nigerians need to leave South Africa!!! . Everything would be smooth without them . Engabe akukho kwa iwunga!!…She said.

Bongekile Simelane, otherwise known as Babes Wodumo, has weighed in on the xenophobic attacks in the country, and in her uninformed opinion, “everything would be smooth if Nigerians left South Africa.”