Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Zimbabwe President from 1980-2017, Mugabe, 95, is dead

Younews Ng September 6, 2019 Celebrity, News, Politics, Trending, Whistle Blower Leave a comment 59 Views

Robert Mugabe, Zimbabwe’s first post-independence leader, has died aged 95.

He died after battling ill health, his family confirmed to the BBC. Mr Mugabe had been in hospital in Singapore since April.

He was ousted from power in a military coup in November 2017, ending his three-decade reign.

He won Zimbabwe’s first election after independence, becoming prime minister in 1980. He abolished the office in 1987, becoming president instead.

Zimbabwe’s education secretary Fadzayi Mahere tweeted: “Rest In Peace, Robert Mugabe.”

Mr Mugabe was born on 21 February 1924, in what was then Rhodesia.

He was imprisoned for more than a decade without trial after criticising the government of Rhodesia in 1964.

In 1973, while still in prison, he was chosen as president of the Zimbabwe African National Union (Zanu), of which he was a founding member.

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

TINUBU IS DEAD !

Alhaji Rafiu Babatunde Tinubu , the former Head of Service, Lagos State( 1999-2004), is dead. ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.