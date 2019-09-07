20 governors, yet to form cabinet 100 days after

The 19 who have not formed their cabinets are governors of Abia, Kano, Kebbi, Katsina, Bauchi, Yobe, Adamawa, Taraba, Gombe, Kwara, Enugu, Plateau, Nasarawa, Niger, Ogun, Cross River, Jigawa, Zamfara and Rivers states.

Governor Gboyega Oyetola of Osun State, who was inaugurated in November 2018, has also failed to appoint commissioners but rather settled for special supervisors for critical ministries.

This implies that 20 out of the 36 governors across the country have no cabinet.

Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, forwarded the names of commissioners on Tuesday to the House of Assembly and may inaugurate them next week.

some of the governors decided to appoint just one commissioner while others appointed only chiefs of staff and other personal aides

For instance, in Katsina State, Governor Bello Masari has appointed only one commissioner who serves as the Commissioner for Justice and Attorney-General.

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State also replicated what his Katsina State counterpart did but also appointed a commissioner for finance in addition to a justice commissioner.

Ganduje has appointed a chief of staff but has not made any appointment that requires legislative .