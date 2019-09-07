Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

20 governors, yet to form cabinet 100 days after

Younews Ng September 7, 2019 Events, Investigation, News, Politics, Trending Leave a comment 20 Views

Nineteen of the 29 governors sworn in on May 29, 2019 have yet to form their cabinets after 100 days in office.
Of the 29 governors, only 10 have formed their cabinets. They are Lagos, Sokoto, Kaduna, Borno, Benue, Oyo, Imo, Delta, Akwa Ibom and Ebonyi.

