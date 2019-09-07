Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

300 Nigerians register for evacuation in S/Africa ,police arrest 497, looting continues

Younews Ng September 7, 2019

The South African police said on Friday that they have arrested 497 suspects who have been looting shops in Gauteng Province.

The police said they are on high alert monitoring the situation, adding that some people started looting shops since Sunday and have continued to date.

Police spokesperson, Brigadier Mathapelo Peters, said 74 persons were arrested in Katlehong on Thursday, bringing the total number of arrests since violence erupted in Johannesburg to 497.

Meanwhile, more than 300 Nigerians have registered for evacuation from South Africa following the approval given by the Federal Government that those interested in leaving the former apartheid country should indicate interest and be airlifted home free.

