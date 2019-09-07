Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

‘Love never fails’ fitting @ peaceful S/Africa International Convention

September 7, 2019

There are reports that Jehovah’s Witnesses’  international convention  in South Africa this weekend is going on well, despite the raging Xenophobic attacks.

At Johannesburg, South Africa, delegates and conventioners from different countries in Africa including Nigeria are present for the three days event.

Interestingly, On Sunday they are billed to listen to a The public Bible discourse, “True Love in a Hate-Filled World—Where?,”

The talk will make clear how showing love is helping millions of people worldwide to overcome prejudice and hatred.

