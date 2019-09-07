‘Love never fails’ fitting @ peaceful S/Africa International Convention

There are reports that Jehovah’s Witnesses’ international convention in South Africa this weekend is going on well, despite the raging Xenophobic attacks.

At Johannesburg, South Africa, delegates and conventioners from different countries in Africa including Nigeria are present for the three days event.

Interestingly, On Sunday they are billed to listen to a The public Bible discourse, “True Love in a Hate-Filled World—Where?,”

The talk will make clear how showing love is helping millions of people worldwide to overcome prejudice and hatred.