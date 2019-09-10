Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

“God told me to increase fees of Covenant University”, Bishop Oyedepo

Younews Ng September 10, 2019

Bishop Oyedepo has said the issue of school fees paid by students of the university was a godly agenda to meet the demands of raising godly children in an environment conducive for learning.

He said such criticisms were products of ignorance as what students pay could not be compared with what obtained elsewhere that lacked facilities.

He said, “The school fees has Gods approval and is in accordance with the quality of facilities provided by the university in meeting the educational needs of the nation.”

He said the church in its pioneering role in pushing the frontiers of education with excellence had concluded plans to establish offshore universities.

