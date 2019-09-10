Happening Now : Police kill Ekiti Vasity student, during protest over poor power supply
September 10, 2019
Police Operatives have killed a student of Federal University Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE) Ekiti State during a protest against poor power supply in the town.
Some of the injured students have been taken to the medical centre of the institution with many more casualties feared.
