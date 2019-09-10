Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Happening Now : Police kill Ekiti Vasity student, during protest over poor power supply

Younews Ng September 10, 2019 Events, Investigation, News, Trending, Whistle Blower Leave a comment 28 Views

Police Operatives have killed a student of Federal University Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE) Ekiti State during a protest against poor power supply in the town.

Some of the injured students have been taken to the medical centre of the institution with many more casualties feared.

