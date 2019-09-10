MAJEK FASHEK SUFFERS MENTAL DISORDER (SCHIZOPHRENIA)! ADMITTED INTO LONDON HOSPITAL

Popular reggae musician, Majek Fashek, is down with an undisclosed ailment and he is currently on admission at a hospital in the United Kingdom.

The singer’s manager, Uzoma Omenka, disclosed this in a statement posted on Majek’s official Instagram page,

Omenka wrote, “This is to confirm to all fans of Majek Fashek that he is very sick and currently on admission at Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Woolich in England.”

He apologised for not informing Majek’s fans and other members of the public about the singer’s condition on time.

Calling on music fans to provide financial support for the ailing singer and to pray for his speedy recovery, Omenka promised to provide regular updates on Majek with videos and pictures.