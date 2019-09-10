NSCDC probes source of fake online recruitment messages

Following the recruitment advertisement by the Board of Civil Defence, Fire, Immigration and Correctional Services which portal has since closed on the 7th of September, 2019, it has come to the notice of the Management of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps that some unscrupulous elements has taken advantage of this process to defraud unsuspecting members of the public through sending fake text and online messages stating that the registered candidates for recruitment should check their e-mail messages for their names and shortlisted candidates should report for screening and training at different designated locations in the country.

Noting this gimmicks by fraudsters, the CG while briefing the Management staff at the Corps Headquarters stated categorically that the Civil Defence, Fire, Immigration and Correctional Services Board which is legally responsible for the recruitment exercise into the Corps has not sent out any message to applicants regarding screening time-table or checklist for interview.

Also, that the message going round did not emanate from the Corps. ‘’We hereby inform the general public and all applicants that the names of successful applicants for interview is yet to be shortlisted and no screening dates has been fixed for anyone’’, the CG said. However, compilation of eligible applicants is still on-going and shall soon be shortlisted for interview and further processes. Only successful candidates who registered via the Board official website will be contacted and it will be officially published in conventional media.

The Commandant General, Abdullahi Gana Muhammadu has set up a panel to investigate individuals or group of persons behind the fake messages and in due course they shall be made to face the full wrath of the law.

In the same vein, the Corps uses this medium to warn the general public mostly desperate applicants not to fall victim of the fraudsters peddling fake messages especially on social media and therefore, enjoin all applicants to disregard any false information or directives requesting for any form of payment, screening and training, restating that, the Corps neither contract nor hire anyone to carry out the recruitment exercise on her behalf other than the Board. Therefore, applicants are to seek information from the right source in order not to fall prey of antics of scammers.