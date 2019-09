Behold, face of the New Olowo of Owo land

Mr. Ajibade Gbadegesin , the new Olowo of Owo, from Ogunoye Ruling Family.

The stool became vacant following the death of late Oba Victor Olateru-Olagbegi in April 2019.

Gbadegesin, who will be the 32nd monarch of the ancient town, scored the highest vote cast out of the 18 princes who contested for the stool.