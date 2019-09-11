BREAKING: Court strikes out Atiku’s Kenyan ICT expert’s evidence on server

Justice Mohammed Garba has said the court cannot rely on such unbelievable evidence as presented by Njorga to hold that there actually exists a server.

The judge also dismissed the evidence by the petitioners’ witness number 60 (Gbenga Joseph) who claimed to be a statistician.

He noted that Joseph admitted during cross-examination that he has no professional certification.

Justice Garba said the evidence by both witnesses, who the petitioners described as their expert witnesses, did not qualify as such.

Kenyan Information and Communication Technology (ICT) expert, David Njorga invited as the 59th petitioners witnesses to establish their claim that INEC transmitted results to a server during the last presidential election.

In the judgment still being read in the petition by Atiku Abubakar and the PDP, the court held classified the evidence by Njorga as hearsay evidence because he claimed to have sourced the information about s supposed INEC server from a third party website: www.factsdontlieng.com