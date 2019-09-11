Court rules on Atiku/Buhari soon..odds favour Buhari

The Presidential Election Petition Tribunal in Abuja will on Wednesday (today) deliver judgment in the case instituted by the Peoples Democratic Party and its presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, challenging the outcome of the February 23, 2019 presidential election.

While remaining professionally neutral and apolitical, YOUNEWS investigation has revealed that the Court would go the way of the sitting president Buhari.

Even sources from the opposition are of that feeling, though they are ranting..One who craved anonymity said

“The entire legal process is already bought and compromised. Save yourself the emotional trauma of having your expectations dashed. Yes, Atiku has a watertight case, but justice is a meaningless concept in Buhari’s Nigeria.

Now we know what Nigeria’s judiciary stands for. ”

In an hour or two hours’ time the real judgement would be on the street.