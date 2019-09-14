Buhari confesses to tension, trauma, during tribunal judgment

President Muhammadu Buhari has confessed on Friday, that he was highly bothered by the proceedings and he was under tension while the tribunal delivered its judgment on Wednesday.

Buhari admitted that but for the first meeting of the Federal Executive Council, which he presided over about the same time the tribunal sat, he would have gone into trauma.

Buhari and cabinet ministers for his second term met for the first time on Wednesday since he inaugurated them on August 21.

Coincidentally, the tribunal sat and delivered its judgment the same day, which went in Buhari’s favour.

According to Buhari, who spoke when he received the All Progressives Congress state governors at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, he used the FEC meeting to absorb pressure.

Buhari told the governors, “On this judgment, again it was a fabulous coincidence that it came almost the same time the first FEC meeting of this government was taking place.

“It lasted about the same time with the judgment. I thank God for that because I think I would have gone into trauma or something. So, I was busy trying to concentrate on the memos. The first memo was on the budget and it took more than five hours. So, while you were doing your thing (judgment) for nine hours, we were doing ours (FEC meeting) for about seven hours here. It is a very interesting coincidence and I thank God for it because I would have been in trauma or something of that sort.”

His confession went contrary to the boastful disposition of the National Chairman of the APC, Mr Adams Oshiomhole, who had consistently stated up until Friday that neither Buhari nor the APC entertained any fears that the judgment would be won by the President.

Similarly, a State House statement issued on Wednesday by the President’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, had claimed that Buhari was “unperturbed.”

The statement quoted the President thus, “Good conscience fears no evil report. I was unperturbed all along because I knew Nigerians freely gave us the mandate. We are now vindicated.”

The confession by Buhari on Friday might indicate that the earlier statement by the media office did not originate from the President or that he knew nothing about it.

Buhari, who also made a veiled reference to the controversy surrounding his not producing his WAEC certificate, recalled how in military school, his commanders promoted him without written examination.