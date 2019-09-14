Dino Melaye rejects PDP..,says ‘l wish them well’

Senator Dino Melaye has rejected his appointment as the Director-General of the Kogi State Governorship Campaign Council.

The PDP National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Kola Ologbondiyan had, on Friday, told journalists that Melaye has been appointed the DG of Kogi State Governorship Campaign Council.

But Melaye, via his Twitter handle @dino-melaye; and his Facebook wall declared his rejection of the offer.

He wrote: “Let me state categorically that I have turned down the

position of the Director-General of the Kogi State Governorship

Campaign Council.

“I wish PDP all the best. When truth is a casualty, there is chaos.”