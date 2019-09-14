Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Dino Melaye rejects PDP..,says ‘l wish them well’

Younews Ng September 14, 2019

Senator Dino Melaye has rejected his appointment as the Director-General of the Kogi State Governorship Campaign Council.

The PDP National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Kola Ologbondiyan had, on Friday, told journalists that Melaye has been appointed the DG of Kogi State Governorship Campaign Council.

But Melaye, via his Twitter handle @dino-melaye; and his Facebook wall declared his rejection of the offer.

He wrote: “Let me state categorically that I have turned down the

position of the Director-General of the Kogi State Governorship

Campaign Council.

“I wish PDP all the best. When truth is a casualty, there is chaos.”

