List of LASU sacks 5 lecturers, 3 non-academic staff over forgery

The Lagos State University has sacked five academic and three non-academic staff members for certificate falsification and sale of marks among others.

LASU’s spokesperson, Ademola Adekoya, made this known in a press statement on Friday.

The statement noted that LASU’s Governing Council made the decision at at its 122nd Statutory Meeting held on Thursday.

Apart from those who were sacked, the council also approved the promotion of 31 academic and 346 non-academic staff members.

Those who were sacked were Dr Henry Gbelee of the Department of Paediatrics and Child Health, Faculty of Clinical Sciences; Dr Oluwakemi Aboderin-Shonibare, Department of African Languages, Literature and Communication Arts, Faculty of Arts; Dr Adeolu Oyekan, Department of Philosophy, Faculty of Arts; and Dr Anthony Dansu, Department of Human Kinetics, Sports and Health Education, Faculty of Education.

Others were Mr Kehinde Coker of the Department of Religions and Peace Studies, Faculty of Arts; Mr Oladapo Akinyemi, Pupil Engineer, Works and Physical Planning Unit; Mrs Alaba Odu, Faculty of Science; and Mr Wasiu Busari, Security Unit.