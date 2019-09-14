Mugabe’s alleged million naira computerized coffin trending

ROBERT MUGABE’S life after death is very ostentatious, extravagant and expensive, if stories making rounds is anything to go by.

Sources are saying his resting place ensures his body wouldn’t decompose for TEN YEARS.

His family and friends can also watch his remains from their mobile devices. MORBID

ARMED GUARDS will also be stationed at his tomb.

Another KING PHARAOH?

His corpse wrapped like an EGYPTIAN MUMMY?

But many are of the opinion that most of all these is unnecessary and meaningless. Especially when millions are dying from hunger and depression.

VANITY UPON VANITY!