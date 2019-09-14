Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Mugabe’s alleged million naira computerized coffin trending

Younews Ng September 14, 2019 Celebrity, Investigation, News, Politics, Trending, Whistle Blower Leave a comment 74 Views

ROBERT MUGABE’S life after death is  very ostentatious, extravagant  and expensive, if stories making rounds is anything to go by.

Sources are saying his resting place ensures his body wouldn’t decompose for TEN YEARS.
His family and friends can also watch his remains from their mobile devices. MORBID
ARMED GUARDS will also be stationed at his tomb.

Another KING PHARAOH?
His corpse wrapped like an EGYPTIAN MUMMY?

But many are of the opinion that most of all these is unnecessary and meaningless. Especially when millions are dying from hunger and depression.

VANITY UPON VANITY!

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

Dino Melaye rejects PDP..,says ‘l wish them well’

Senator Dino Melaye has rejected his appointment as the Director-General of the Kogi State Governorship Campaign Council. ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.