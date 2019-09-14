Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Revelations as serial kidnapper confesses

Younews Ng September 14, 2019 Investigation, News, Trending, Whistle Blower Leave a comment 63 Views

“Since I relocated to the village, I have been calm. I was into armed robbery and kidnapping. I have kidnapped about 50 times. I have collected N3m like six times. I have collected N10m, N17m, and N19m from different places.

“I operate along Abuja-Kaduna road. I use small boys and those from my village in Maidaro. My boys are in Katsina and Zamfara. They are in nine places.

“I used AK47 rifles and I bought bought each of the AK 47 riffle at the rate of #650,000 to #700000 from one Yaro Alhaji at Kajori.
He stated also that he has rustled about 1000 cows……
I buy like a container of ammunition.
A single ammunition is N1,000.

“I have killed like 10 people. I killed one because the family insulted me on phone when I called them. Others were killed because their families did not pay ransom.

“I did all these things before but I have stopped them now. I have calmed down. If I call my brother Alhaji Abu, he will bring those weapons I used for kidnapping.”

