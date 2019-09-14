Revelations as serial kidnapper confesses

“Since I relocated to the village, I have been calm. I was into armed robbery and kidnapping. I have kidnapped about 50 times. I have collected N3m like six times. I have collected N10m, N17m, and N19m from different places.

“I operate along Abuja-Kaduna road. I use small boys and those from my village in Maidaro. My boys are in Katsina and Zamfara. They are in nine places.

“I used AK47 rifles and I bought bought each of the AK 47 riffle at the rate of #650,000 to #700000 from one Yaro Alhaji at Kajori.

He stated also that he has rustled about 1000 cows……

I buy like a container of ammunition.

A single ammunition is N1,000.

“I have killed like 10 people. I killed one because the family insulted me on phone when I called them. Others were killed because their families did not pay ransom.

“I did all these things before but I have stopped them now. I have calmed down. If I call my brother Alhaji Abu, he will bring those weapons I used for kidnapping.”