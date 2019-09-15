Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

PDP panics, defection looms, meets Atiku in Dubai

Younews Ng September 15, 2019 Investigation, News, Politics, Trending, Whistle Blower Leave a comment 71 Views

There are indications that the centre is no longer holding in Peoples Democratic Party following former Vice President Atiku Abubakar’s loss at the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal on Wednesday.

Wrangling among senior members of the party is a big problem. Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, said that some governors of the party were visiting President Muhammadu Buhari at night was also causing ripples among its senior members.

While the PDP and Atiku rejected the tribunal’s judgment and had signified their intention to approach the Supreme Court, Wike had congratulated Buhari.

Already, it was learnt that some members of the party had been strategising on how to defect from the PDP to the ruling All Progressives Congress.

Atiku is said to have been residing in the UAE for some time now.

Some members of  Board of Trustees of the PDP, we gathered are now in  Dubai in the United Arab Emirates to engage in strategic consultation with Atiku.

Issues for discussions are that of Elumelu, Alaibe, Wike, Austin Opara .

