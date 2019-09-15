Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Tribunal affirms Abiodun as Ogun gov, says Akinlade’s petition ‘lazy, hollow’,

September 15, 2019

Ogun State Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal on Saturday rubbished the petition filed against the election of Prince Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State as lazy, hollow, deficient and pedestrian.

It threw out the petition filed by Mr. Abdulkabir Adekunle Akinlade of the Allied People’s Movement (APM), and affirmed Abiodun as the winner of the March election.

The Justice Yusuf Halilu – led tribunal said the petitioners   “not only failed, but also irredeemably failed to prove” their allegations of over voting and substantial noncompliance with the electoral act during the polls.

An elated Abiodun described the judgement as the triumph of the rule of law; victory for democracy and a further validation of the mandate bestowed on him by the people

