Tribunal affirms Abiodun as Ogun gov, says Akinlade’s petition ‘lazy, hollow’,

It threw out the petition filed by Mr. Abdulkabir Adekunle Akinlade of the Allied People’s Movement (APM), and affirmed Abiodun as the winner of the March election.

The Justice Yusuf Halilu – led tribunal said the petitioners “not only failed, but also irredeemably failed to prove” their allegations of over voting and substantial noncompliance with the electoral act during the polls.

An elated Abiodun described the judgement as the triumph of the rule of law; victory for democracy and a further validation of the mandate bestowed on him by the people