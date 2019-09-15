Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

UNILAG will be one of Africa’s top four by 2022 – VC

September 15, 2019

The Vice-Chancellor, University of Lagos, Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, says efforts to position the 57-year-old institution among  the global best has begun to yield positive results.

Ogundipe made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Lagos.

Ogundipe, a Professor of Botany, was reacting to the institution’s recent rating by the Times Higher Education (THE), a foremost universities ranking body.

“This body has never ranked the University of Lagos for about 15 years.

“For the first time in the World Universities ranking 2020 released on Sept. 11, the institution was placed in the 801 to 1,000 group.

“This is still a far cry from where we hope to be…My vision is to make the institution number one in Nigeria and one of Africa’s top four by 2022,” Ogundipe said.

According to him, the latest ranking represents a great leap for the institution.

He lauded the efforts of the staff and students, whose hard work, scholarship, ingenuity and commitment earned the university a place in global reckoning.

The don urged the staff and students to evolve new ideas that would further take the university to greater heights.

