$9.6bn judgment: We’ll probe high & mighty, extensively, intensively, says Malami

The Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami (SAN), has said there is no limit to those being quizzed by security agencies over the controversial gas contract for which a United Kingdom court has asked the Process and Industrial Developments Limited to seize $9.6bn in Nigerian assets.
Although he said he would not be specific on personalities, the minister disclosed that all those involved in the drafting of the controversial agreement, those who took part in the signing of the agreement and conduct of the contract were under investigation.
He gave an indication that security agents would extend their investigation beyond the nation’s borders.
He said, “There is indeed an ongoing investigation being extensively and intensively carried out by agencies of government.
”It (the investigation) is indeed concerted. It is borderless and there are no limitations as to who and who can be invited and who cannot be invited.
Despite the Federal Government’s position that the contract was fraudulent in nature, Malami explained that the government took the earlier decision to negotiate with the firm because at the inception of the present administration, there was already an award and the timeline for government to appeal had elapsed.
He explained, “As of the time we came on board, there was already an award of about $6.9bn. As of that time, the time which we would have appealed had already elapsed.
“The only option open was to consider the possibility of negotiating, which was what informed our decision to consider the possibility of negotiation.”
Malami also said as part of strategies to get reprieve for the country, the government was working towards establishing the fact that fraud was involved in the conception of the contract.
He said once fraud could be established, it would be a good ground to set aside the award.
“And for your information, legally speaking, fraud could be a ground for setting aside an award without necessarily having to go through the rules of seeking for leave.
“If you can establish fraud, there is no time limit within which you can raise it, as against appealing the award of the decision of the tribunal on the basis of law of facts.
How to prove fraud
The minister said in an attempt to prove that the contract was fraudulent from conception, one of the issues to be decided was why the P&ID did not have its own office address at the time of signing the agreement but opted to use the contact address of a law firm.
He also wondered in whose interest the critical contract was awarded and what it was meant to achieve; why the centre of arbitration taken to London, and not Nigeria, a sovereign nation; and why the NNPC, NPDC and IOCs, who were to have supplied the gas component of the agreement not made parties to it.
“I want to state clearly that the Nigerian government will not sell out the interest of the country and the Nigerian people in order to satisfy some elements who are consciously out to extort the Nigerian people for their selfish aggrandisement.
“It is to be noted that while we are willing and ready to negotiate and meet the terms of agreements reached with all genuine investors which have done business or are still doing business with Nigeria on mutually beneficial terms, we will not allow fraudulent local and foreign collaborators to rip off the resources of Nigeria for no just cause in order to be seen as being nice or ‘investor-friendly,” he said.