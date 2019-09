Nigeria Police Force (NPF), Abia state Command, on Sunday denied invading the country home of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, in Isiama Afra-Ukwu Ibeku in Umuahia.

The command’s spokesperson, SP Geoffrey Ogbonna speaking to newsmen in the state on Sunday said Kanu’s home was never besieged by security agents.

He said: “Why would security agents besiege Kanu’s home?

“Kanu, I’m sure is not around and in his Afara-Ukwu home. I’m sure for now is safe.