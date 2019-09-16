Sowore asks for bail in fresh court application

The Convener of #RevolutionNow protest, Mr Omoyele Sowore, who is being held by the Department of State Services, has asked for bail in liberal terms in a fresh application he filed before the Federal High Court in Abuja.

Sowore filed the fresh application on Friday after his failed bid to have the court hear his earlier one challenging the detention order issued against him by Justice Taiwo Taiwo on July 8, 2019.

The affidavit he filed in support of the application stated in part, “That the applicant (Sowore) herein has never been charged with any criminal offence whatsoever.

“That the Nigeria police also conducted investigation on the matter and made its findings public.

“That the persons who participated in the protests of August 5, 2019, were charged with the offence of unlawful assembly at the Magistrates’ Court in Ebute Meta, Lagos State, Osogbo in Osun State and Calabar (Cross River).

“That on the August 9, 2019, the applicant filed an application to set aside, discharge and/or vacate the said ex parte order permitting his detention for 45 days.”