Umahi appoints ex-deputy speaker, brothers, 180 others as aides

Governor of Ebonyi State, Chief David Umahi has approved the appointment of two former members of the Ebonyi State House of Assembly, EBSHA, including ex-deputy speaker, Mrs Dorothy Obasi and one hundred and eighty (180) others as Senior Technical Assistants, STA.

Also appointed are the former ALGON chairman of Ebonyi state, Barr. Igberi Nweme and three brothers of the governor, Maxwell Umahi , Edmond A. Umahi, Ogbonna Agwu Umahi as Executive Assistant and Senior technical Assistant, STA.

Umahi also appointed the brother of the state chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Nwebonyi Godwin and the former Deputy Chief Press Secretary, Francis Agwu as his Executive Assistants, a position which the Governor created newly to further enhance smooth running of his administration and empowerment of the citizens in the state.

In a statement signed by the Principal Secretary to the Governor, Chief Clement Nweke, the Governor also appointed other 179 persons as Executive Assistants, Senior Technical Assistants and Technical Assistants